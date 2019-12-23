RaeLynn Calls Blake Shelton One of the ‘Most Genuine Humans’ After Her Time on ‘The Voice’

It’s been more than seven years since RaeLynn appeared on The Voice, competing on Blake Shelton‘s team. While RaeLynn didn’t win, she has maintained a close relationship with Shelton over the years, praising him for his influence in her life ever since then.

“Blake, first of all, is one of the most genuine humans I’ve ever met,” RaeLynn gushed to PEOPLE. “I still talk to him at least once a week. He always texts me. He’s about as concerned as I am about my career. He’s always excited any time I have a success. Anytime I’ve ever had questions, he’s always helped me through it.

“Definitely when he and Adam [Levine] turned around, the best decision I ever made in my career was picking him because I don’t know what life would have been like without his support,” she added. “And he loves my husband, which means a lot to me, too.”

RaeLynn, who just signed with Florida Georgia Line’s Round Here Records, might be a fan of Shelton, but she is equally a fan of his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

“They’re so cute,” RaeLynn said. “I love Gwen. Gwen’s so nice to me. It’s so funny — I found a picture from 10 years ago; I used to wear her brand, Harajuku Girls, all the time. I told her that the first time I met her, and I definitely put my foot in my mouth. I was like, ‘Oh my God, when I was 13 I used to wear your Harajuku clothes all the time.’”

“She was like, ‘You’re making me feel so old!’” RaeLynn continued. “But she laughed it off. I think she thought I was cute. I just love her style, and I still fan-girl a little bit when she comments on my pictures on Instagram: I forget she follows me!”

The Voice taught RaeLynn plenty about her career, especially as she has navigated different record deals and songs that struggled to make it up the charts.

“I would say it prepared me because I didn’t win,” RaeLynn commented. “It gave me tough skin. You always have to have skin, but it really furthered the life I made for this, because right when you get back down, you have to get back up. I think the main thing that I’ve learned is you can take an opportunity like The Voice and you can live off its success, or you can put your head down and start working harder and grow that success.

“I think that’s the biggest thing that I tell anybody who wants to audition for those shows,” she remarked. “The Voice is an incredible opportunity to get fans and to put your name out there, but it’s your job to take that and grow that.”

