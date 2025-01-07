Riley Green kicked off the new year with a trip to the emergency room. The “Don’t Mind If I Do” singer revealed over the weekend that he had to take a trip to the ER after he impaled his foot on a nail while hunting, Green opening up about the painful ordeal in a series of photos and videos from the hospital shared to his Instagram Stories.

“At the emergency room ’cause I stepped on a nail,” the country star said in one clip, which showed him and a friend sitting in a hospital room. “Impaled my foot, and when I took my boot off, corn fell all over the floor. The lady came in here wanting to know where all the corn came from. It’s from my boot. You don’t want me to take this other one off, either. It’s real-world problems.”

In a second post, Green shared a photo of his feet, one without a boot, as he laid in his hospital bed. He captioned the image, “hospital vibes.” In a third post, Green shared a positive update: despite the injury, he’d be able to return to his favorite hobby, hunting.

“Just hit us with it straight, doc,” Green said after his friend asked when the singer would be able to resume hunting. The doctor put them both at ease by telling them Green could resume hunting immediately.

Green wasted no time before returning to the great outdoors. In a post to his Instagram Stories Monday, the “Worst Way” singer joked, “somethin’ might be wrong with me at this point,” as he shared a look of himself in the snowy woods, ready for another hunt.

Green’s love of hunting is well-documented, the Alabama native sharing frequent posts from his outdoor excursions online. In December, Green even revealed that he got his “first buck off my new farm in Kansas and he was a good one.” The singer said bagging the buck “took a bunch of hours sittin in a tree with a bow but he finally slipped up. D– I love it out here.”

While Green is enjoying some time outside, he is also gearing up for a busy year. The Alabama native is set to kick off his Damn Country Music Tour in March in support of his third studio album, Don’t Mind If I Do. After launching the tour in Abbotsford, British Columbia on March 27, the multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter will travel across Canada before heading stateside for shows in Cincinnati, Detroit, Baltimore, New York, Boston, and more. The tour is set to wrap at Nampa, Idaho’s Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on Aug. 23.