Play It Loud: Dylan Schneider Drops Catchy New Single 'Bad Decisions' (Exclusive Interview)

Singer-songwriter Dylan Schneider just dropped a catchy new single, "Bad Decisions," and it's one that county music fans are going to want to play loud. Blending in rock elements with a Western vibe, the song laments the age-old story of continuing to fall for someone you know isn't good for you. Check it out below!

Recently, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Schneider to talk about the new track and he offered some insight into how it came together. "It was funny, that day that we wrote it, I think I showed up to the write a little bit late, probably overslept or something like that." He continued, "I was writing with one of my best friends who has grown up with me since we were 15. We've been writing together. His name's Gabe Faust, and then another guy named Jacob Hackworth. They had kind of already started and I walked in and just kind of started spitting on that first verse. I think we wrote the song in less than an hour by the time I got there."

Sharing the lyrical inspiration behind "Bad Decisions," Schneider said, "It was just that relatable thing. I mean, I feel like I've been in this situation, I know Gabe's been in this situation. A lot of people have that somebody that I guess whenever their name pops up on your phone middle of the night, you know, shouldn't be answering, you shouldn't be tempted, but sometimes you run back to them and it's just that on and off cycle with somebody. So I just felt like it was something relatable, and especially in my, I guess, time of life a lot of people deal with. So I hope that a lot of people gravitate towards it and kind of just feel it, even though it's a little bit of toxicity. I'm excited for everybody to hear it."

Schneider is 24 years old and has been pursuing his music career for nearly a decade since he was a teenager. This, he admits, has given him the benefit of growing up with his fanbase, which gives him more space to be honest about the new experiences he encounters as an adult. "I think it gives room to be a little more edgy, I guess. Also, I feel like the story coming from me now is a lot more believable than singing at 16 about something like that. So that's always a good thing. I think the authenticity comes with the age."

In addition to his new single, Schneider just got off tour with Kane Brown and is currently on tour with Nate Smith, which he says has been a "wild" time. "It's been fun being out with Nate because we've actually known each other a few years, so there's a good dynamic out there," he said. "Everybody's friends, even the band guys, my guys know his guys, so it's just good energy and I've enjoyed it."

He continued, "Getting to be a part of these big tours now, it's just a blessing, man. It's every single day that I get to go up there on stage, it beats playing in a little dive bar and my hometown or something like that. So it's always a realization when you get up in front of a couple thousand people and just take it in. I mean, I'm thankful for it, man. It really is an honor."

Finally, Schneider reacted to the big news that he'll be making his first-ever appearance at California's Stagecoach Festival this year. "It'll be my first time there, period. And it's been one... I've played so many of those big ones from LakeShake, Faster Horses, Watershed, but this has been one that I've been wanting to get off the bucket list, so the fact that we got to jump on it this year, it's going to be sick, dude."

Click here for all of Schneider's upcoming tour dates. Keep it locked to PopCulture for more great country music news, reviews, and interviews!