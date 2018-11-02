Pistol Annies Release ‘Mature’ New ‘Interstate Gospel’ Album

Pistol Annies long-awaited new album, Interstate Gospel, is out! The 14-track album, written entirely by band members Miranda Lambert, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, shows how much the three women have evolved since their last Annie Up album was released in 2013.

“We’ve grown a lot as artists and humans in the past five years,” the trio said in a statement. “This album is more mature than our last ones, but still fun. The best way to describe Interstate Gospel is that it sounds like three women came unleashed and told a bunch of truth. We didn’t hold back and we’re proud of it. Our hope is that when people listen, they feel some of the same magic that we felt when we were writing these songs.”

The album includes their current single, “I Got My Name Changed Back.” The song sheds a humorous light on what is rarely a laughing matter.

“That song is fun,” Lambert shared on SiriusXM’s The Highway. “Between us, we’ve had two ex-husbands and there’s two husbands — it’s making light of some heavy stuff.”

“Divorce is a big deal — going through life is not easy sometimes,” she continued. “The hardest things, you can wallow in it or you can laugh it off and move along, and that’s kind of what we’ve done on this record, and this song in particular.”

“Got My Name Changed Back” is just one of the eclectic tracks on Interstate Gospel, which reflect the lives of the threesome, not only over the last five years, but throughout much of their lives.

“We have a lot of different female perspectives,” Presley told The Tennessean. “My mom is somewhere quilting a Jesus quilt as we speak. Miranda has a grandma that is still going to the casino boats. We go to Vegas, and she out-parties every one of us.”

The songs on Interstate Gospel will hopefully take listeners on a journey, much like the three women have experienced.

“We want them to ride a roller coaster of emotion and end up in a good place,” noted Lambert. “This record isn’t just for women. It speaks from women about women, but it’s for people.”

While all three Annies members have their own solo careers as well, they insist they will focus on Pistol Annies as long as is necessary, even if it means putting their own projects on hold.

“We are willing to spend time on this, if there’s a demand for it,” Lambert said on the Ty, Kelly and Chuck Show. “We love to be together and we love this project. We’ll go as far as the fans will take us, and then we’ll go to the next thing.”

Pistol Annies will perform on Nov. 2 in New York City, and on Nov. 7 in Los Angeles. Purchase Interstate Gospel at their official website.

Photo Credit: TRUE Public Relations/ Miller Mobley