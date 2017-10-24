Pamela Anderson Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton

Pamela Anderson is paying tribute to another blonde bombshell who helped shape a generation: Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton ❤️#iwillalwaysloveyou A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Oct 20, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

The 50-year-old former Playboy bunny shared a black-and-white throwback photo of Parton on her Instagram, writing “Dolly Parton,” in the caption with a heart emoji and an #iwillalwaysloveyou hashtag.

In the photo, Parton is playing the autoharp and wearing one of her signature wigs, giving the post a classic Dolly feel.

But Anderson isn’t the only one paying tribute to the queen of country music; earlier this month, Jessica Simpson also dedicated an Instagram post to Parton.

The pop singer and actress posted a photo of herself and the country music legend on Instagram, dubbing Parton as her “woman crush Wednesday.”

“To the woman who makes her [melons] into a roller coaster, @DollyParton, you are forever my [rainbow] #WCW,” she cheekily wrote in the caption.

Simpson playfully refers to rumors that the “Jolene” songstress had the roller coasters at her Dollywood theme park modeled after the shape of her world-famous bust line.

While Parton certainly deserves both the internet tributes from Simpson and Anderson, earlier this month, Anderson was using her social media platform to pay tribute to a different icon — the late Hugh Hefner.

The former Baywatch actress shared an artsy black-and-white photo taken by photographer Ellen von Unwerth from her Playboy days in which a nude Anderson stands in front of a mantle that is hosting a portrait of Hefner. She also has a wooden pipe in her mouth. The 50-year-old simply captioned the photo with hashtags #Playboy and #forever, with the profile tag for Unwerth.

Anderson has shared multiple posts dedicated to the Playboy founder. The day after the news of Hefner’s death broke, she shared an emotional video of herself wiping her tear-stained face as she whispered, “Goodbye Hef.”