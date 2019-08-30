Pam Tillis Mourns Loss of Mother, Doris: She Was the ‘Heart Beat of Our Family’

Pam Tillis is mourning the loss of her mother, Doris, who has passed away. Doris, who was married to Mel Tillis (who passed away in 2017), was 79 years old when she died in Aug. 28 at her home in Ashland City, Tennessee.

A post shared by Pam Tillis (@pamtillis) on Aug 28, 2019 at 4:40pm PDT

“Words are insufficient,” Tillis wrote on social media. “Doris Yvonne Tillis. The heart beat of our family.”

According to the obituary, Doris is at least partly responsible for Tillis’ creativity, although Tillis’ creative abilities came out mostly in her music. Dubbed the “Mixed Media Queen,” Doris created more than a thousand pieces of art using all forms of mediums, including paper. She was also an avid writer of both stories and songs, as well as enjoyed woodworking, designing and planting.

When Tillis’ famous father passed away, the singer praised her fans who supported the family during the loss.

“We are so grief stricken,” Tillis wrote on Facebook at the time. “I am awed and humbled by his legacy and the outpouring of love and support we are receiving.”

Only a week before her mother’s passing, Tillis opened up about a new album she is working on, called Looking For a Feeling.

A post shared by Pam Tillis (@pamtillis) on Aug 23, 2019 at 2:54pm PDT

“Thank you Waylon Payne writing the title track of my new album with me “Looking For A Feeling”. Can’t wait for y’all to hear it.”

Doris is survived by Pam and her three siblings. A private burial will be held at a later date in Henrietta, Tennessee. A memorial service is also being planned in Nashville, Tennessee, although the date has yet to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations can be made to Ridgecrest Summer Camps in Ridgecrest, North Carolina (P.O. Box 279, Ridgecrest, North Carolina, 28770), or The Caring People, *P.O. Box 164, Branson, MO 65616.)

Tillis, who just celebrated 19 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, is spending much of the remainder of 2019 on the road. Her next scheduled appearance is on Sept. 7 in Alberta, Canada. More information, including venue and ticket details, can be found by visiting her website.

