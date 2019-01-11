Old Dominion Postpones Tour Dates for Frontman’s Surgery

Old Dominion will be on the road a bit less in February than they had originally planned, as the group is postponing a handful of tour dates due to frontman Matthew Ramsey's upcoming surgery.

Ramsey is having surgery on his leg to deal with an old injury, and shared a statement to Billboard expressing how disappointed he is to have to postpone three of the band's shows.

"Postponing concert dates was not the way I planned on starting 2019," the statement read. "Unfortunately the truth is that I've been playing with an injury for some time now (You may have noticed less pictures being posted of me flying through the air recently!). Unfortunately, the only way I can get back to the old me is to fix some things surgically. I want to be able to put on the best show I possibly can for you all and, in order to do that, I've got to take care of myself. I thank you all in advance for understanding, and I look forward to making a full recovery so that we all rock together. See you soon!"

Ramsey's surgery will affect three of Old Dominion's shows — Feb. 14 at Caesars Windsor in Windsor, Ontario, Feb. 15 show at US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Feb. 16 at the War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Ontario show has been moved to June 13, the Iowa show to March 31 and the Indiana concert to May 2. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

The shows are part of the band's Make It Sweet Tour, which launches Jan. 18 in Chicago and takes the group across North America through the end of April. The group will be joined by openers Jordan Davis, Morgan Evans and Mitchell Tenpenny on select dates.

Old Dominion will perform nine shows in February before taking the short break, resuming touring on Feb. 27 in Athens, Georgia. The tour is named after the group's current single, "Make It Sweet."

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer