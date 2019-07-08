Old Dominion Announce Self-Titled New Album to Be Released in October

New music is coming from Old Dominion! The five-man group, fronted by Matthew Ramsey, announced they will release a self-titled album, their third, on Oct. 25. The quintet shared the good news on Good Morning America, where they also performed their brand-new single, “One Man Band.”

JUST ANNOUNCED: @OldDominion has a new album coming out in October! pic.twitter.com/hzeNMf21gd — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 8, 2019

“October 25, new album comes out, and it’s self-titled,” Ramsey shared on GMA. “We’re excited to get it out there.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reigning ACM Vocal Group of the Year previously opened up about their next set of tunes, which they promised would show their growth as a group since their debut Meat and Candy was released in 2015.

“We just hope to put out this next album, which feels very special to us, and we’re very excited about,” Ramsey previously shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “We want to see where that takes us. I do think it can take us somewhere much bigger.”

Old Dominion might have released “One Man Band” as their next single, but they previously discussed another track on their next record, “Some People Do,” which Ramsey said is the most honest song they have ever released.

“It’s a very personal song for me,” Ramsey acknowledged. “You just get to a point sometimes where it can be overwhelming. For me, that song was very therapeutic to get out of my system and feel like I needed to make some changes. There’s a long list of people I’ve hurt, I’m sure, but you just want to get to those people and say, ‘I can be a better person,’ and I think a lot of people can identify with that, whether it be through personal decisions or alcoholism or whatever.”

“It’s just a powerful message,” added band member Trevor Rosen. “And I think, as a band, we haven’t really put a song like that out yet, so from what it sounds like, the type of message sonically, it stretches what it means to be an Old Dominion song, which I think is always a good thing, to show a different side of who we can be.”

Shane McAnally has been tapped to co-produce the new record. A tracklist has not yet been announced. Old Dominion is currently on their Make It Sweet Tour. Find dates by visiting the band’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jason Davis