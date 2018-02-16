Oak Ridge Boys Announce New Album, ’17th Avenue Revival’

New music is on the horizon for the Oak Ridge Boys! The quartet, made up of William Lee Golden, Joe Bonsall, Richard Sterban and Duane Allen, will release 17th Avenue Revival on March 16, produced by the legendary Dave Cobb.

“Having been in The Oak Ridge Boys for almost 52 years, it can be difficult for me to imagine a place where we have not been,” Allen shares in a statement. “However, Dave Cobb had that vision, and the result is 17th Avenue Revival.”

“Old roads turned into new roads on this album,” Allen adds.

Cobb, whose numerous credits include Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Kris Kristofferson, Brandy Clark, Miranda Lambert and more, returned the Oak Ridge Boys to their deep gospel roots, without using any vocal stacking, prominent in nearly all of today’s recordings, and very few overdubs. The result? A pure, nostalgic sound, reminiscent of the energy of their early years, with the depth that can only come from five decades together.

“Legendary Studio A on 17th Avenue South became a special, almost spiritual place, and for a few weeks it served as a beacon of creativity,” says Allen of the Music Row studio.

“Dave brought music with spirit and a magical feel to the studio. It became a mental, emotional, physical and spiritual revival for The Oak Ridge Boys,” Golden continues.

See a track listing for 17th Avenue Revival below. Pre-order for the record is available on their website.

Track Listing for 17th Avenue Revival:

1. Brand New Star (Aaron Raitiere & Mando Saenz)

2. There Will Be Light (Jamey Johnson, Larry Shell & Buddy Cannon)

3. God’s Got It (Charlie Jackson)

4. I’d Rather Have Jesus (Rhea Miller & George Beverly Shea)

5. Walk In Jerusalem (Traditional /Public Domain)

6. Where He Leads Me I Will Follow (Ernest W. Blandy / Public Domain)

7. Pray To Jesus (Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally)

8. If I Die (Ashley Monroe & Vince Gill)

9. Let It Shine On Me (Vince Gill & Ashley Monroe)