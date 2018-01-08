Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Say Daughters Are ‘Pretty Aware’ of Issues Facing Women

Nicole Kidman praised her husband, Keith Urban, in her emotional acceptance speech at Sunday night’s Golden Globes, but she also sang the praises of her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, on the red carpet prior to the ceremony.

Asked by host Nancy O’Dell how the power couple deal with addressing the current issues in society, especially related to women, both Kidman and Urban shared how proud they are of their growing girls.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They’re pretty aware,” Kidman said. “They’re very much about advocating for women’s rights, and what they want to do and having opportunities.My mother was a feminist when I was growing up, but you know, this is about all of us working together to make the world a safer, better place for all of us.”

“Hopefully, Nic and I are living our morals and the way we see the world and the girls see that,” added Urban. “They’re also fortunate to have the grandmothers they do, to be able to watch them and see how they live.”

Sunday and Faith might have two famous parents, but their mother and father are determined to keep their children out of the public eye.

“I’ve never taken them anywhere publicly, because I’m protective of their identities and don’t want them exposed early on,” the actress recently shared with Vogue. “But part of me is pulled in that direction. Sometimes they say, ‘I wish I was getting dressed up and going with you.’ I don’t want them not included. They were up late and dancing with us in the Bahamas for my birthday. In our private life, they’re always involved with us. I don’t like the whole kids’ club thing.”

Kidman is reprising her role as Celeste Wright for Season 2 of HBO’s Big Little Lies. Meanwhile, the “Female” singer, who enjoys taking his wife and children on the road with him as their busy schedules permit, has a handful of dates on the calendar in 2018, while he works on a new album. See a list of all of his upcoming shows on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/KeithUrban