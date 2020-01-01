New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: Jessie James Decker to Help Announce First Powerball Millionaire of 2020

Jessie James Decker will reveal the first Powerball millionaire of 2020 on Tuesday night’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve broadcast. The country star joins Ryan Seacrest on ABC for the first Powerball drawing of the year, which will reportedly provide one lucky player with a million-dollar prize. The drawing will take place just after midnight.

Decker is taking part in ABC’s beloved Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest this year. According to ABC 13, the singer will provide live updates on the lottery drawing throughout the night, culminating in 2020’s first big winner soon after the ball drops. The promotion will reveal the First Powerball Millionaire of the Year winner.



Videos by PopCulture.com

As a part of the promotion, more than 300 winners have been been given a VIP trip to New York City to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Times Square while they wait to see if they won. That means one person in the crowd will be the one to accept a check on Tuesday night — or early on Wednesday morning, technically — while 300 others will go home disappointed.

The five finalists have already been chosen, however, in a special drawing on Sunday night. They are Blaine Marston, from Howland, Maine; Cathie Ritchie, from Nampa, Idaho; Rigoberto Hernandez Solorzano, from Tennessee; Cecil Royce, from Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Kai Nichols, from White Plains, New York.

Decker is excited for her night of TV games after spending most of 2019 on the road. In an interview with Billboard, she said that she was so nervous for the gig she tried not to fixate on it too much.

“I have been trying not to think much about it since I get nervous, but I’m really excited. It’s something you dream of, being one of the most iconic events of the year,” she said.

She admitted that, left to her own devices, she would probably not make it to the stroke of midnight on a typical New Year’s Eve.

“My husband and I go to sleep, honestly,” she said. “We have three kids and we just like to lay low. So we keep trying to prepare ourselves. I’m like, ‘How many cups of coffee am I going to need to stay up?!’ I don’t stay up late anymore!”

Decker joins Ryan Seacrest for his fifteenth consecutive year hosting the telecast, which first premiered in 1972. The program has helped shape New Year’s Eve coverage ever since, and this year is no exception.

Visit Powerball’s website for more information on the First Powerball Millionaire of the Year promotion.