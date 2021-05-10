New Country Music TV Show Coming to FOX

✖

FOX is getting a new country music drama! The title of the series is called Monarch and will be executive produced by Melissa London Hilfers, who is also the show creator. The new series is set to air sometime in the 2021-2022 seasons as fans wait patiently for a new piece of entertainment.

The series will tell the story of America's first family of country music according to Variety. It will feature original songs and covers and share the intense story of the Roman family who will stop at nothing to protect their family's legacy in the eyes of the public. According to a press release, it was described as a "multigenerational musical drama about America's first family of country music. The Romans are fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of their success is a lie. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, Nicky Roman, the heir to the crown, already battling an industry stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy."

Alongside Hilfer, other's who are helping bring this show to life are showrunner Michael Rauch, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady and country music manager Jason Owen, whose clients include big-named artists like Kacey Musgraves, Faith Hill, Dan + Shay, as well as, Little Big Town, and Kelsea Ballerini.

With Owen's longstanding resume and experience in the country music industry, it allows for an insider's point of view. FOX Entertainment will have one hundred percent ownership in the new series, which alongside Our Kind of People, becomes the now second show in FOX's history to bypass a pilot order, going straight to the writer's room. The show was originally titled Untitled Country Music Dynasty, but was changed to Monarch.

Country music fans will also remember the hit show Nashville that ran somewhat similar to Monarch. The popular series ran on ABC and starred Hayden Panettiere (Juliette Barnes), Connie Britton (Rayna Jaymes), and Charles Esten (Deacon Claybourne), that told the love story of Rayna and Deacon as the famously known singers battled not only the industry, but with their own personal lives. The series eventually moved from ABC to CMT towards the end of its airing, but in the duration of running in front of such a large audience, it brought a great deal of attention to Nashville, Tennessee. Like Monarch, Nashville also featured original music along with some popular covers.