New Billboards Supporting Morgan Wallen Go Live Across Nashville Ahead of CMT Music Awards

For the third time since his racial slur controversy in February, Morgan Wallen's fans have banded together to purchase billboards in support of the singer, this time purchasing seven ads in Nashville that went up just before the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday. The billboards are located in and around downtown Nashville and are similar in design to his fans' previous efforts.

"The fans are speaking, ENOUGH is ENOUGH," the signs read over a red and black plaid background and a silhouette of Wallen's signature mullet. "Music industry, we want to be heard!" The billboards also include Wallen's catchphrase, "GAHT," and a reference to Mark 11:25, a Bible verse about forgiveness. The "7 Summers" singer's fans previously purchased six billboards in Nashville ahead of the ACM Awards in April and one in Los Angeles in May ahead of the Billboard Music Awards. While both of those instances were in response to Wallen's exclusion from the two ceremonies, a fan named Darleen Ingram told Music Mayhem Magazine that the latest ads are not targeted at the CMT Music Awards.

"While we are not taking a direct aim at the CMT Music Awards as we appreciate their forgiveness and for allowing Morgan’s participation within their future shows," she said. "However, we do still stand tall and want our voices to be heard loud and clear as we’ve had enough of these cancel culture ways. It’s time to stop cancel culture, enough is enough! Morgan has repeatedly apologized and has made every effort to do better for himself. The support he is being shown from fellow artists is greatly appreciated and helps cancel cancel culture. We appreciate y'all for sticking by him."

The latest messages will run through June 13. In addition to the billboards in Nashville and Los Angeles, the same group of fans has funded a billboard that will be built in Wallen's hometown of Sneedville, Tennessee. That billboard will be permanent and will be the first-ever billboard built in the area.

Wallen recently returned to the stage for the first time since his latest controversy when he made an appearance at Kid Rock's downtown Nashville bar in May for a brief performance. He also attended the grand opening of Miranda Lambert's new bar, Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Cantina. Over the past few weeks, his music has begun reappearing on various radio stations and Wallen himself has been noticeably more active on social media.