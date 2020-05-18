Natalie Stovall Joins Runaway June After Member Departs

Natalie Stovall has joined Runaway June after original member Hannah Mulholland left the group, Runaway June announced on Friday. Founding members Naomi Cooke and Jennifer Wayne revealed their new member on social media with a photo of themselves and Stovall, who was the the leader of her own band, Natalie Stovall and The Drive, toured with Bobby Bones' The Raging Idiots and is a former The Voice contestant.

"Everyone meet the newest member of Runaway June, @nataliestovall!!" Cooke and Wayne wrote. "We couldn’t be more excited for the future and we can’t wait to perform again soon. We love you all more than words could ever express and we thank you for the outpouring of kindness, love and support in these wild, crazy times. It has kept us going, kept us positive and motivated to give more, go further, push harder. We are ecstatic to share this new chapter with Natalie and cannot wait for you all to adore her as much as we do. See you all as soon as possible and in the meantime please stay home & healthy! We miss and love you!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Runaway June (@runawayjuneofficial) on May 15, 2020 at 6:50am PDT

Stovall, who is a vocalist and fiddle player, has been playing music professionally since the age of 10 and made her Grand Ole Opry debut at age 12. She fronted Natalie Stovall and The Drive for over 10 years and was a member of Blake Shelton's team on The Voice during Season 13 in 2017. She has been touring with Bones as a featured performer for several years and has also been named one of CMT's Next Women of Country.

Stovall's inclusion in Runaway June was revealed one day after Mulholland announced her departure. "It's with great respect and love that I must announce my departure from Runaway June," she wrote in a statement. "We have spent 5 years chasing dreams, climbing mountains, conquering things we never imagined possible, and having lots of fun along the way," she continued. "I am so thankful for the opportunities I have had, and all of the amazing people I have met along the way. Our great team, supportive label, amazing fans, and all of our champions at country radio...You guys have changed my life forever. I've dreamt these dreams since I was 5 years old, and I feel so fortunate to have gotten these chances and been a part of this incredible journey. I wish everyone continued success and happiness."