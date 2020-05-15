Hannah Mulholland Leaves Runaway June

Hannah Mulholland announced on Thursday that she is leaving country trio Runaway June after five years with the group. Mulholland shared a statement on her own Instagram and the band's Twitter account, writing, "It's with great respect and love that I must announce my departure from Runaway June."

"We have spent 5 years chasing dreams, climbing mountains, conquering things we never imagined possible, and having lots of fun along the way," she continued. "I am so thankful for the opportunities I have had, and all of the amazing people I have met along the way. Our great team, supportive label, amazing fans, and all of our champions at country radio...You guys have changed my life forever. I've dreamt these dreams since I was 5 years old, and I feel so fortunate to have gotten these chances and been a part of this incredible journey. I wish everyone continued success and happiness."

"I hope you will continue to follow my creative endeavors and share in what the future has to hold," Mulholland continued. "It is bittersweet, but I am excited to continue to evolve and grow, while keeping these memories near and dear to my heart. Thank you. Love to you all." Runaway June shared Mulholland's message on the band's Instagram Story and Twitter account and added, "We love you Hannah & are so thankful for the years and memories we’ve shared on this journey! Wishing you the absolute best!"

Mulholland formed Runaway June in 2015 with bandmates Naomi Cooke and Jennifer Wayne, and the group released its first single, "Lipstick," in 2016. They released an EP in 2018 and debuted their first album, Blue Roses, in 2019, which contains the Top 10 hit "Buy My Own Drinks." In 2019, the group opened for Carrie Underwood on her Cry Pretty Tour 360.

After her announcement, Mulholland used her Instagram Story to thank fans for their support. "I just wanted to say thank you," she said. "Because today's a weird day, obviously. A lot of you guys have been reaching out and giving your support and sending your love, which I appreciate so much. So just wanted to say 'thank you.'" "Kind of felt like just popping on and playing one of my favorite songs," she continued before sharing an acoustic performance of the Beatles' "Yesterday." "No plan, no muss, no fuss, no reason, I just felt like it. So here’s one of my favorite songs. Thank you guys, love you all, see you soon."