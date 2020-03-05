Nashville Tornado: Kacey Musgraves Says She’s Safe, But Says ‘Many Friends Aren’t so Lucky’

Kacey Musgraves is assuring fans that she is all right after a devastating EF-3 tornado ripped through the Nashville area Tuesday morning. In a tweet shared with her followers just hours after the storms swept through Middle Tennessee, killing a total of 25 people in two separate tornadoes, the country singer said that she was counting her blessings, as many others — including her friends — were not as fortunate.

Me and my fam are safe but many friends aren’t so lucky. We did live right in one of the worst hit spots a matter of months ago. It’s so crazy. I’m so nervous to find out who the fatalities are. Nashville is so tight knit. 💔 I’m gonna help in any way I can. https://t.co/kfzGmtbixI — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) March 3, 2020

Reflecting on the moment the sirens began going off just after midnight local time, Musgraves, on her Instagram Story, wrote that it was a “scary way to wake up,” adding that she is “so sad for Nashville.”

Just like many of her fellow country artists, Musgraves is taking a hands-on approach in the ongoing relief efforts in the area. After previously teaming with celebrity-clothing seller Stage to Closet to sell her stage clothes to raise money for Tennessee urban forest preservation, she announced on Tuesday that the proceeds would instead go towards tornado relief efforts.

“Heartbroken for East Nashville. I lived on this side of town (in this neighborhood until recently) for years. Many friends are severely affected. Thankful to be ok and thinking of those who aren’t,” Musgraves wrote on Instagram, explaining that while forest preservation is an important cause for her, the “tornado relief efforts need help first.”

At least 25 people died and dozens more were injured when two separate tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee in the early morning hours on Tuesday. The first of the two tornadoes first touched down in West Nashville near John C. Tune airport and traveled on the ground for 50.25 miles, cutting through the popular East Nashville and Germantown neighborhoods before ending east of Wilson county, News 4 reports. That tornado resulted in six deaths.

A second and more deadly tornado was confirmed in Putnam County, where 18 of the 25 deaths occurred, five of them children under the age of 13. An additional 88 people were injured and several people remain missing. That tornado was confirmed to be an EF-4 tornado with 175 mph winds.

Relief efforts in the area are ongoing.