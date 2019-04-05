NASCAR: Dolly Parton Will Be Featured on Tyler Reddick’s Car During Bristol Race

Dolly Parton has earned plenty of accomplishments in her decades-long career, and the country music icon can now add another one to her list — being featured on a NASCAR race car.

Parton will be featured on NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Tyler Reddick’s car during the Alsco 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, with Reddick’s Richard Childress Racing Camaro decked otu with Parton’s face on the hood along with her signature and a butterfly, which has become a calling card for the star over the years.

The No. 2 car, wrapped in pink and white, will also feature the name of Parton-owned ventures including her record company, Dolly Records, dollyparton.com, the Dollywood theme park, Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction, Dollywood’s Splash Country and the upcoming Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show.

The car is being re-branded as the “Dolly Parton Chevrolet Camaro” and is one of a handful of pink cars that have appeared in NASCAR races over the years.

“Dolly is an icon and has had a lot of success in her career, which is something I admire while trying to build my own success in NASCAR,” Reddick, the defending Xfinity Series champion and current series leader, said in a team statement, via ESPN. “Hopefully, we can take Dolly and the No. 2 Camaro to Victory Lane this weekend in her home state of Tennessee. I think that would be really special for everyone who is a fan of hers.”

Richard Childress Racing’s partnership with Parton was announced on Tuesday, with the team-up reportedly set to be a multi-race agreement. The Alsco 300 is an apt race for the car to make its debut, as the event takes place at the speedway in Bristol, Tennessee on Saturday April 6, the same state where Parton grew up in Pigeon Forge.

The singer has long been open about her humble upbringing in Pigeon Forge, using her childhood as the inspiration for numerous songs including “Coat of Many Colors,” which was later adapted into a television film. She has also brought several attractions to the region including her theme park, Dollywood.

Reddick is NASCAR’s 2018 Xfinity Series champion and enters the weekend as this season’s Xfinity Series leader.

Parton is not the first country artist to be featured on a race car, as Richard Childress Racing has previously worked with Brooks & Dunn. Musicians including Luke Bryan and Tanya Tucker have also been featured on other NASCAR vehicles in past years.

