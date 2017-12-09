Naomi Judd Shares Her Response to Daughter Ashley Judd’s Harvey Weinstein Allegations

Actress Ashley Judd was the first high-profile woman to go on record with sexual assault allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein, and her story served as a catalyst for dozens of other women to come forward, prompting a massive takedown of Weinstein and other men in power.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Contributing Editor Joe Levy on Access Hollywood, Judd’s mother, country singer Naomi Judd, shared that Ashley came to her for advice when deciding whether to share her story.

“She came over and sat down and took my hand and said, ‘Mama, I need your opinion.’ She said, ‘I’m thinking of writing an article. Maybe I’ll give it to The New York Times about Harvey Weinstein,’” Naomi recalled. “She said, ‘You do remember everything.’ I said, ‘I remember everything.’”

In the Times piece, Ashley accused Weinstein of inviting her to his hotel for what she assumed was a business meeting. Instead, she said, they spoke in his suite, where he asked her for a massage, a shoulder rub, to help her pick out his clothes and to watch him shower, all of which she refused.

The actress, who said she felt “panicky, trapped,” shared that to leave the room, she joked that if Weinstein wanted to touch her, she would have to win an Oscar in one of his films first.

Naomi shared that Ashley had told her about the experience immediately after it happened.

“Right afterwards. She called and said, ‘You’re not going to believe what happened. Of course, I was so furious that something like that could happen to my kid and so furious about him,” the singer said of her reaction. “I knew immediately. I said, ‘I’m going to go out there and cut off his penis.’”

