Morgan Wallen's Double Album 'Dangerous' Debuts at No. 1 on 'Billboard' 200 Chart

Morgan Wallen released his sophomore album, Dangerous: The Double Album, on Jan. 8, and it has quickly gone on to receive critical and commercial acclaim. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, making Wallen the first artist to debut at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums and Hot Country Songs charts simultaneously.

Of Dangerous' 30 songs, 27 now appear inside the Billboard Hot Country Songs Top 50 including six in the Top 10, setting a new record. Wallen also has 19 entries on the all-genre Hot 100, the highest of which is fan-favorite "Wasted On You," which debuted at No. 9 on the latter chart. The song also debuted at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, and Wallen is now the only artist with multiple No. 1 Hot Country Songs debuts in the chart's 62-year history.

The set also set new streaming records, breaking the global first day streaming record for a country album debut on Amazon Music, as well as global debut records for most first-week streams and on-demand Alexa requests of any country album on the platform. It also became Spotify’s biggest all-time first day stream record for a country album and set the record for the biggest first day and biggest first week for a country album of all-time on Apple Music in two days.

"This is absolutely insane," Wallen told Billboard. "Thank you to the fans for making this one of the best weeks of my life. When we decided to go for it with a double album, I knew we were taking a risk, but I believed in the music and hoped it would be something y’all loved. This goes way beyond any of my expectations. I have to thank my family and friends for always believing in me, my team for all of their hard work in putting this project together, and everyone who has supported me along the way. I'm blown away by the success of this record and all 30 of these songs. I will never forget this!"

Along with two songs available on the deluxe edition of the album available at Target, Dangerous has a total of 32 songs, though Wallen recently shared that he wasn't sure a double album was in his future before the pandemic and that he "kind of just passed it off as a pipe dream, almost. "At the beginning of 2020, we probably had about 20 songs that we felt were ready to be recorded that we felt were worthy of being recorded," he told reporters, sharing that he was able to write several new songs at the beginning of quarantine. "We didn't really have a goal number in mind," he said. "It's kind of just what happened."