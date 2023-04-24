Morgan Wallen Cancels Concert After Fans Wait Hours for It to Start

Morgan Wallen disappointed thousands of his fans Sunday night by unexpectedly canceling a Mississippi concert minutes before he was set to take the stage. According to WTVA and countless social media posts, video boards inside the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi displayed a message informing concertgoers that Wallen had lost his voice and was unable to play his show. Page Six reports that the cancelation came after opening acts Hardy, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman had already performed.

"Ladies and gentlemen," the message on the screens read, "unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight's show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight's event will be available at point of purchase."

Completely disappointed in @MorganWallen!! Been sitting in this stadium for 3 hrs and he just announced the show is canceled!!! COMPLETE BULLSHIT!!! pic.twitter.com/g095cub04z — Megan Lynn (@SouthernMama333) April 24, 2023

Many attendees took to social media to blast Wallen for the last-minute cancellation. "Completely disappointed in @MorganWallen!! Been sitting in this stadium for 3 hrs and he just announced the show is canceled!!! COMPLETE BULLS-!!!" one fan tweeted. "Well that sucks," someone else said. "You don't cancel a show 5 minutes before showtime. Period. If he was sick or had no voice he knew it much sooner than that. Pitiful," another Twitter user wrote.

Wallen also took to social media to address the development. "After last night's show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better," he wrote in a statement on his Instagram Story. "I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could."

The country star's third studio album, One Thing at a Time, was released in March, and it is currently holding on to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the sixth week. Among the last male acts to reach No. 1 in their first four weeks was Wallen, whose own Dangerous spent 10 weeks on top from Jan. 23, 2021, to March 27, 2021. He is currently embarking on his One Night At A Time tour.

Wallen faced widespread criticism after being caught on camera using the N-word in a recording his Nashville neighbors captured and passed along to TMZ in February 2021. In an official statement, he apologized for using the N-word to describe one of his drunk friends and expressed embarrassment.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry," he said at the time. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. "I want to sincerely apologize for using the word," he added. "I promise to do better." In addition, Wallen was suspended from CMT and hundreds of radio stations nationwide at the time.