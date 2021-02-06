Morgan Wallen N-Word Controversy: Song Sales Quadruple Despite Racial Slur Video 

✖

Morgan Wallen's music might not be played on country music radio stations after he was caught on tape using the N-word, but his sales have only continued to skyrocket. His albums have jumped across the board, with Dangerous: The Double Album selling more than 500% more copies than it did the week before the controversy exploded. Many of Wallen's colleagues have condemned his use of the racial slur, while the Academy of Country Music disqualified Dangerous and his latest singles from awards consideration.

Dangerous sold 1,000 copies on Feb. 2, the day TMZ published a video of Wallen saying the N-word and other curses on his way back to his Nashville home, reports Billboard. On Feb. 3, the new album sold just under 7,000 copies, a 511% jump in just one day. His first album, If I Know Me, sold 1,500 copies on Feb. 3, over 1,500% more than the day before, according to early data from MRC Data. His entire catalog combined told 22,500 copies on Feb. 3, jumping 339% from the day before.

Wallen's second album was already a big hit before the controversy. Dangerous earned hits third consecutive week at the top of the Billboard 200 and Top Country Album Charts for the week ending Feb. 6, which takes into account streaming and sales activity during the week ending on Jan. 28. It is the first time the same album has topped both album charts for at least three weeks since 2013.

When it comes to his songs, "More Than My Hometown" was his biggest post-controversy hit, with almost 2,000 downloads, a 453% jump from Feb. 2. "Wasted on You" sold almost 2,000 copies, up 80%, while "Sand in My Boots" jumped 162% with just over 1,000 sold. "7 Summers" had just over 1,000 downloads, up 257%. On the day before the scandal, none of Wallen's songs individually sold at least 1,000 copies.

On Tuesday, TMZ published a video of Wallen coming home on Sunday night, appearing to be inebriated. He was heard cursing and using the N-word multiple times. A neighbor caught the scene on a doorbell camera. Wallen apologized for the behavior, saying there are "no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

In response to the scandal, iHeartRadio, Cumulus, Entercom, and SiriusXM all announced they would stop playing Wallen's songs. Big Loud Records announced the indefinite suspension of his record contract. CMT announced it would no longer play his music on the station. The Academy of Country Music also disqualified his songs from being nominated for the 56th ACM Awards. "The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behavior that doesn't align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion," the academy said in a statement.