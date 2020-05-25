Morgan Wallen Arrested After Being Ejected From Nashville Bar

Morgan Wallen was arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges after being ejected from a bar on Lower Broadway in Nashville on Saturday night at around 11 p.m. local time. A police report obtained by WKRN states that Wallen was removed from Kid Rock's Honky Tonk by security guards after exhibiting disorderly behavior and kicking glass items inside. Officers say that Wallen was given multiple opportunities to walk away from the scene with his friends but he refused and got into multiple verbal altercations with passerby.

(Photo: Getty / Rick Diamond)

Police reported that the singer had a strong odor of alcohol and he was arrested due to being intoxicated in public, unable to take care of himself, and the reasonable likelihood the offense would continue. His bond was set at $500 and he was released early Sunday morning. On Sunday night, Wallen issued an apology on Twitter, writing that he and his friends "were horse-playing with each other" and apologizing to bar staff and others involved. In a follow-up message, he thanked law enforcement for "doing their job with class."

Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y’all — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) May 24, 2020

Wallen competed on The Voice in 2014 before later signing to two record labels. After he signed a deal with Big Loud Records, his first album, If I Know Me, was released in 2018. He has earned three No. 1 singles including "Up Down" with Florida Georgia Line, "Whiskey Glasses" and "Chasin' You." He recently released a new single, "More Than My Hometown," from his upcoming second album.