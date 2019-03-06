Morgan Evans Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini’s Invitation to Join the Grand Ole Opry

Morgan Evans had the sweetest reaction to his wife, Kelsea Ballerini, being invited to join the Grand Ole Opry. The Australian admitted he is “bursting with pride” over the career accolade his wife received.

“Bursting with pride for my wife tonight,” Evans gushed. “She was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry in the most bada— way possible, singing with [Little Big Town]… I think I got a little something in my eye … I love you baby!!!”

Ballerini was invited by Little Big Town while the two acts were sharing the stage at the Opry. The quartet initially asked Ballerini to join them on their hit song, “Girl Crush,” before Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman instead sang, “Kelsea Ballerini, wanna join the Opry?”

“I was so excited about it, and I was so nervous, because I didn’t want to mess it up for them, on that stage,” Ballerini later reflected to the Associated Press. “I was totally like, head in the game. At the end, they started singing my name, and I thought they were going to sing, ‘Kelsea, we have a girl crush,’ and they sang, ‘Kelsea, do you wanna join the Opry?’ I had to completely change paths in my brain.”

Evans might someday receive the same honor as his adoring spouse, but he is content to wait until it’s his turn. The “Day Drunk” singer insists there is no competition between the artists, and likely never will be.

“It’s definitely not competition ’cause I feel like we’re both in country music but not in the same world,” Evans told PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “It’s really inspiring and easy to be a fan and a supporter and I think that’s one of the things that really works well for us.

“We’re also each other’s biggest critics, by the way,” he continued. “When I bring home a song like ‘Kiss Somebody,’ and she digs it, it’s like, it must be good because I think the other way is something like, ‘Ooh yes, it’s not my favorite.’ I know that’s one to probably never play again … I couldn’t be happier for every success she has.”

Ballerini will officially be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on April 16.

