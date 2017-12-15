Watch Morgan Evans’ Romantic ‘Kiss Somebody’ Music Video

Morgan Evans‘ debut U.S. single, “Kiss Somebody,” was released this summer, and the country singer has now followed it up with an appropriately adorable music video to match the positive love song.

The clip starts with a young couple at the end of the date. They don’t kiss, but it’s clear both of them regret it, something the boy quickly tries to rectify after leaving, turning around to run back to his date, causing quite a commotion in the process.

Along the way, he gets a little help from Evans, who appears as a flower seller. The teen finally makes it back to his date and goes in for the kiss, ending the sweetly funny video on a romantic note.

The video was shot in nearly a single-shot and in extreme slow-motion in Nashville, putting a very unique spin on a very short sprint.

Along with “Kiss Somebody,” Evans has also released “I Do,” a romantic ode to new wife Kelsea Ballerini. While the track doesn’t yet have a music video, Evans provided fans with an accompanying visual when he shared a photo of the pair’s Dec. 2 wedding on Instagram captioned with lyrics from the song.

Photo Credit: YouTube / morganevanstv