WATCH Morgan Evans Serenade His New Bride, Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are still basking in their newlywed glow. A new video has emerged, showing Evans serenading his bride, less than a month after tying the knot.

In the video, Evans can be seen performing an acoustic version of “I Do,” from his upcoming new album, while Ballerini lovingly looks on from stage.The song, which says, “No I don’t ever fall like this / I never found myself /Wanting to jump in so quick / But there’s something different ’bout you / Cause I do, I do,” is an appropriate song for Evans to sing to Ballerini.

The two wed in a beachside ceremony on Dec. 2, almost one year after Evans proposed to Ballerini on Christmas Day. Since then, the “Legends” singer revealed that Evans promised he would propose to her every Christmas Day, while she would make pancakes, to reenact the day Evans popped the question.

The happy couple won’t have much time to settle into married life this year. Evans will hit the road on Feb. 8 to headline her own Unapologetically Tour, with Walker Hayes and Bailey Bryan serving as her opening acts.

But Evans won’t be sitting at home pining for his wife. The Australian native will spend January on the road with Cole Swindell, on Swindell’s Down Home Tour, and will then join Chris Young on Young’s 2018 Losing Sleep Tour, along with playing several solo shows, including a few Down Under. His United States freshman solo album, which includes his debut single, “Kiss Somebody” and “I Do,” will be released later this year.

Evans’ “I Do” is available for download on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/KelseaBallerini