More Details About Scotty McCreery’s Wedding to Gabi Dugal

More details are emerging about Scotty McCreery’s wedding to Gabi Dugal on Saturday, June 16, including what the bride wore, and their honeymoon location!

Dugal, a nurse at Duke University, opted for a sleeveless, V-neck wedding gown with lace accents by Morilee, while McCreery chose a traditional black tuxedo. The ceremony was held in the mountains of North Carolina, as was their rehearsal dinner, which was cliff-side near the couple’s wedding venue.

The reception was an array of Cajun dishes – a fitting nod to Dugal’s Louisiana heritage – and steak and pasta, with pie, instead of the traditional cake, for dessert. Their colors were black, white and gold.

I kept it very classic,” Dugal tells PEOPLE. “I went with greenery and white flowers, some lanterns and candle votives [for a] rustic feel. We fell in love with the mountains during the summertime [when Scotty proposed], and our [venue] is like a little castle in the woods.”

McCreery’s father served as his best man. The couple will fly to Tahiti on Tuesday, June 18, for their honeymoon.

“The one thing she really wanted was an over-water bungalow,” the American Idol alum reveals.

Following their honeymoon, the newlyweds will finally move in together – a long-awaited event for McCreery.

“In my life work I travel a lot, and we don’t live together yet,” says McCreery. “So when I do come home I’m still going back to my two guy roommates. I’m like, ‘Yeah, you guys are cool, but I’d really much rather be with my fiancee.’ Now after this, as soon as I come home from the road, I get to go back to her and spend more time together like that.”

The 24-year-old might have been nervous about the wedding going according to plan, but he insists he had no qualms about marrying Dugal.

“It’s a big step. It’s a huge step,” he says. “But I’m excited; they’re excited nerves. I’m excited, more than anything, just to come home from the tour and go back home with her. I love my guys, but I think I’m looking forward to seeing her.”

The couple, who met in kindergarten, have been dating for six years. McCreery wrote his current single, “This is It” in honor of their relationship.

The song, which says, “This is it, this is now, this is what I’ve been talking about / Looking out, can’t you see forever? / Take my hand, just take it in / This is a moment we won’t forget / On top of the world, here, together / If there ever was a time for a perfect kiss, this is it,” was written before McCreery popped the question.

“Luckily everything went to plan and she did say yes,” McCreery quips to PopCulture.com. “if things would have gone awry I probably would have had to write another song.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/gabidugal