Montgomery Gentry Releases Statement on Troy Gentry’s Death

Country duo Montgomery Gentry has released a statement following the sudden death of band member Troy Gentry.

A post shared by Montgomery Gentry (@montgomerygentry) on Sep 8, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Remaining member of the band, Eddie Montgomery and crew took to social media to share the message on Friday, Sept. 8.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00pm today in Medford, New Jersey," the statement read.

The statement goes on to reveal that the two were scheduled to perform tonight at the Flying W. Airport and Resort in Medford.

Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash at the Flying W Airport on Friday, NBC News affiliate LEX 18 reports. The singer was on board when it crashed. He and another unidentified person have been confirmed dead. He is best known for songs like "My Town" and "Something to Be Proud Of."

Fans and peers from the industry were left stunned by the news Friday afternoon.

Gentry, 50 leaves behind a wife and two children. While details of the crash are unknown, it is currently being investigated. The statement adds that his wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time.

Photo Credit: Montgomery Gentry