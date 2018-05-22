Miss USA Viewers Weigh in on Lee Brice Performance

Country music star Lee Brice performed at the 2018 Miss USA pageant during the evening gown competition, and he got good reviews from his fans.

Brice performed “Rumor” while the Top 10 finalists of the pageant walked down the catwalk. The song is featured on his self-titled 2017 album. He then performed “I Don’t Dance,” the title track to his 2014 ablum.

The performance earned some praise from Brice’s fans, but there were plenty of critiques. Many people had never heard of him before.

“When Lee Brice starts singing your first dance song on Miss USA your first thought is “why” and your second is to find the remote as fast as you can,” one viewer wrote.

“LEE BRICE OMFG,” a Brice fan wrote.

“I love this song by @leebrice. It’s about him and his wife. So sweet,” another fan wrote about Brice’s second song.

“Omg I love @leebrice so much,” another added.

Another viewer is not about to become a Brice fan in the future.

Then again, another fan said “I Don’t Dance” is one of her favorite songs of all time.

Brice’s Miss USA performance comes just ahead of his tour. On May 22, he starts his summer tour, which continues into August and September. The tour includes two performances at CMA Fest in Nashville on June 7 and 8.

In a January interview, Brice said Kellie Pickler inspired the song “Songs in the Kitchen.”

“We were just singing just to sing,” Brice said in an interview with Taste of Country. “We were just enjoying it. We were like, ‘Wow, we’re just singing to sing, we’re not at work.’ … Kellie stops and she goes, ‘God guys, this is so awesome. Don’t you just miss the days when you just sat around the kitchen and just sang songs?’”