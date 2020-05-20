Miranda Lambert Shares an Update on 'Glamp Life' With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

✖

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are currently on a cross-country camping trip with their new Airstream trailer, and the singer shared an update on how things are going in a new Instagram post Tuesday featuring a slideshow of photos from what Lambert called their "maiden voyage." The slideshow included photos of Lambert posing in front of the trailer and standing next to a sign, McLoughlin sitting on a folding chair and the inside of the trailer set for two with a bottle of wine and flowers on the table.

Lambert also posted two videos including a clip of her husband cooking, which she appeared to be sending to her dad for his approval, and a quick glimpse at one of the couple's campsites. "Hey y’all. Just an update on glamp life. We spent the last week taking #TheSherrif on his first road trip," Lambert's began her caption, sharing that she and McLoughlin took The Sheriff up to New York to visit family. "It was a nice change of pace. Something about the highway is calming, and at the same time keeps you completely focused," she reflected. "I like to drive a lot because most of my adult life I’ve been driven around on a tour bus to play music."

The Texas native wrote that her husband drives as well and "is the best navigator," and the two can set up camp in under 10 minutes. "Took a few times but we worked out the kinks," she shared. "One of my favorite things on this trip was making dads classic recipe "campfire casserole" in our Dutch Oven on the camp fire coals! Of course we had to face time Rick Lambert to make sure we knew the tricks of the trade, but Brendan has cooking anything in this cast iron down to an art now." Lambert had been letting fans in on their progress throughout the trip, sharing quick updates on her Instagram Story including videos of the couple cooking and exploring.

Lambert is currently off the road due to the coronavirus pandemic and last month postponed 10 dates on her Wildcard Tour that were originally scheduled for April and May. The dates are now set for October, though it remains unclear whether they will happen as scheduled as the impact of the pandemic continues to stretch further into 2020.