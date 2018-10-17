Miranda Lambert Explains Why Pistol Annies Are ‘So Important’ to Her

The Pistol Annies are gearing up to release their third studio album, Interstate Gospel, with band members Miranda Lambert, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe working together to create a collection of songs both powerful and personal.

The three women have been friends for years, and revealed to CMT.com that their bond is so strong, the women count each other as the first female artists to believe in them and change their lives.

"First of all, some of the female influences that first influenced me, I couldn't just call them up," Lambert explained. "I would say [the first female artist to change my life is] Ashley because she and I became best friends right off the bat when we realized what each other were about, and we were just kindred spirits. She's how I met Angaleena. So, this band is so important to me and for female music and perspective."

Monroe also named Lambert as one of her biggest influences, sharing that the fact that the two were actually able to get to know each other impacted her life tremendously.

"Miranda. Huge time," Monroe shared. "That's the only single artist that I could [get to] know. Dolly wrote me a sweet letter, and I met her. But you're in a different world. And so, in this world, [Miranda and I] were both on Columbia and she knew me as a songwriter, but then we were just really good friends. She's just constantly held me up and shined a light on me and what I do."

"That's what we have to do," Lambert chimed in. "That's what we have to do for each other because no one else is going to."

Presley also named her bandmates, as well as singer-songwriter Matraca Berg.

"Matraca Berg kind of did it for me," she said. "The first time I ever wrote with her it was a great experience, and she became a real champion for me."

In fact, the group is so close that they think of each other as sisters, having formed after Lambert and Monroe realized they were both fans of Presley's music and asked how she would feel about starting a trio.

"It's almost like we were sisters in another life," Presley explained. "There's just this known connective thing that's we've had since the first time we all met. It's only grown."

"I can't believe it worked," Lambert added. "Our manager made us audition for her. We did, and she couldn't deny us."

The Annies' new album, Interstate Gospel will be released on Nov. 2.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @PistolAnnies