Miranda Lambert Reportedly Dating Turnpike Troubadours Singer Evan Felker

Miranda Lambert has a new man in her life.

The country superstar is reportedly dating Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker months after her split from boyfriend Anderson East.

According to Us Weekly, the musicians began “spending a lot more time together” while on tour earlier this year.

After nearly one-and-a-half years of marriage, Felker’s wife Staci Nelson reportedly filed for divorce in mid-February.

Felker opened with his band for Lambert on her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour for a few shows in February. PEOPLE reports reps for the singers have not commented on the story.

Though the singer has not spoken publicly on her split from East, she seemingly alluded to the breakup while accepting the award for Song of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

“Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me,” Lambert said in her acceptance speech for her record-breaking win.

News of Lambert and East’s breakup surfaced in early April. One source told Us Weekly, “they have spent a lot of time apart, but potentially could end up back together. The love is still there.”

Lambert hinted at having some potential relationship troubles last month during a concert in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel. I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite,” Lambert said while speaking to the crowd between songs, according to Knox News. “And part of feelings is also heartbreak unfortunately, but fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y’all one.”

East described how the two were making the relationship work in an interview with InStyle back in January.

“There’s a true admiration there and a large level of understanding on both sides, for sure,” East said. “It’s always difficult to be a traveling musician and still keep things together. Understanding is a huge factor.”

East admitted his song “Girlfriend” off his album Encore was about his relationship with the “Vice” singer.

“It was something tongue-in-cheek that made us laugh. We were just trying to amuse ourselves,” East said. “It was very impulsive. There was no premonition of it. What was actually supposed to end up being a writing appointment ended up turning into a whole session. We started at about 5 p.m. with nothing and walked out at 3 a.m. and that’s what you hear on the record.”

However, the two had not bee seen together out in public since the 2017 CMA Awards back in November, and Lambert hadn’t mentioned East on social media since January when he performed on the TODAY show.

Lambert’s ex Shelton has been in a steady relationship with pop singer Gwen Stefani since late 2015. The two recently took Stefani’s kids down to Oklahoma to spend their Spring Break vacation outdoors.