Tour Miranda Lambert's Sprawling Tennessee Home With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert has a home fitting for a country music superstar in Tennessee. A year after her divorce from Blake Shelton, Lambert spent $3.4 million on a farm in Primm Springs, about an hour south of Nashville. She now shares the home with her new husband, former New York City Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert has no plans to sell the spacious property, but she has shared several photos and videos on social media to give fans a look at her home life.

Lambert bought the home in February 2016, Variety reported at the time. According to the listing, the property covers over 5400 acres and has at least three residencies, including two cabins. The larger cabin has a double-height living and dining room with a stone fireplace, a small kitchen, one bedroom with a sleeping loft, and a large bathroom. There is also a wooden bridge along a brook that leads to the smaller cabin, which has a studio-style setup with a living room and bedroom combination, kitchenette, fireplace, and bathroom.

The farm also features 75 acres of pasturelands, its own lake with a dock and boathouse, a two-stall horse barn, and buildings for farm equipment storage. There is also a six-bay garage and workshop, complete with a small apartment and kitchen above. The trails are lit as well, and there is even a pavilion where Lambert can give her guests surprise concerts.