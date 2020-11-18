Miranda Lambert to Be Inducted Into the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame

✖

Miranda Lambert is poised to receive yet another honor in her illustrious career, with the singer to be inducted into The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. The 2021 inductees will be welcomed at the 45th Annual Induction Luncheon and Ceremony, which will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, according to a press release.

Lambert will be inducted alongside Pop Chalee, Lari Dee Guy, Kathryn Kusner and Lavonna "Shorty" Koger, who represent a "wide range of cowgirls." Chalee, who died in 1993, was an artist known for her "traditional" style of Native American painting, which included stylized depictions of forest scenes and wildlife. Guy is the winningest female roper in the world who has won over 33 championship titles, Kusner is an equestrian and an Olympic medalist and Koger is a cowboy hat maker who started Shorty's Caboy Hattery in 1990 in Oklahoma.

The press release adds that Lambert is the most decorated artist in ACM Awards history and that she has won 14 CMA Awards and two Grammy Awards. Along with music, Texas native has also gotten involved with philanthropy, most notably with her MuttNation Foundation, which she created in 2009 with her mom, Bev.

"We are honored to welcome this outstanding class of inductees and add their remarkable stories and accomplishments to the amazing group of honorees they are joining in the Museum’s Hall of Fame," the Museum’s executive director Patricia Riley said in a statement. "Congratulations to all."

Lambert recently added to her CMA Awards collection when she won the trophy for Music Video of the Year at this year's ceremony for "Bluebird," the second single from her 2019 album Wildcard. With that win, she extended her reign as the show's most-awarded female artist and this year became its most nominated female artist with 55 total career nominations.

"It's crazy, I don't really process it sometimes," the 37-year-old recently admitted to New York’s Country 94.7. "The moments I do process it, I am just thankful and grateful, but it also makes me want to work harder... want to just stay in the game and want to be a part of this Nashville family. Because it's important, it's my life's work. But music's also my hobby and my passion. So really it's kind of what I've given my whole life to, so to have it be recognized is nice and it's validating and it's also a fire that you need."