Jelly Roll Announced as Stagecoach 2025 Headliner Alongside Zach Bryan and Luke Combs

The Stagecoach 2025 festival lineup has been released and it's a doozy, to say the least. Fans who attend the big California country music fest this year will be treated to a trio of epic headliners, as Jelly Roll, Zach Bryan, and Luke Combs will each close out a night of the three-day event, which will run Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27.

Among the dozens of other artists performing include Sturgill Simpson, Sammy Hagar, Whiskey Myers, Creed, Chayce Beckham, Tucker Wetmore, 49 Winchester, Maddox Batson, and T-Pain. Those interested in attending Stagecoach 2025 can lock in passes for only $99 down and make low equal monthly payments from now through February 2025, after tickets go on sale next Friday, Sept. 13 at 11 am PT. Click here for more info.

Jelly Roll's real name is Jason Bradley DeFord. He is a musician from Nashville, Tennessee, who grew up in a suburb of Music City. As a teenager, he began a career as a rapper in the early '00s, playing local venues and selling CDs out of the trunk of his car. At the same time, he found himself in and out of prison, after getting in trouble with the law on multiple occasions.

Over the years, Jelly Roll has worked with other rappers such as Yelawolf, Lil Wyte, Tech N9ne, and Struggle Jennings. While he's incorporated country into his sound many times over the years, it wasn't until his most recent album, Whitsitt Chapel, that Jelly Roll fully embraced being a country music star.