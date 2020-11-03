Miranda Lambert Plants a Tree on Her Farm to Honor Late Dog Waylon

✖

Miranda Lambert shared with fans last week? that her dog Waylon had died after 13 years together, and on Monday, she revealed how she honored her late friend. On her Instagram Story, Lambert shared that she planted a tree on her Tennessee farm in memory of Waylon, posting a photo of the small sapling in the ground.

"Planted this tree at the farm for my sweet dog Waylon that we lost," she wrote. In a second photo, the singer held a small plaque that read, "Your paws left prints on our hearts Waylon," which Lambert captioned with a heart and a crying emoji. In another slide, she shared that the tree was a gift to her from several of her friends, who she tagged in the post. "Love you all," she wrote.

(Photo: Instagram / Miranda Lambert)

The Texas native originally shared the news of Waylon's death with fans last month, writing that she lost one of her "best friends."

Lambert explained that she found Waylon and his sister Jessie on the side of the road in Oklahoma in January 2008. "They were abandoned, starving and freezing nearly to death," she captioned a slideshow of photos of Waylon over the years. "I was listening to Jessi Colter and Waylon Jennings at the time me and mom saw them and pulled over to pick them up."

She took the pups to a vet, who said that Waylon "probably wouldn't make it but he did." "For almost 13 years," Lambert continued. "He was a rock in our family and always held down the fort. He lived his life with no fences. The way we all want to live. He was a farm dog through and through and retired to Nashville life riding on the bus with mama to go home to Texas for Christmas every year. I’m so thankful for the time we had with him and I’m thankful for the rest of the time we have with his sister Jessi."

The 36-year-old shared that she was "so glad" her husband Brendan McLoughlin was able to get to know Waylon "in his final years." "We are heartbroken but happy that he is running across the rainbow bridge right now and will be waiting for us when we get there," she wrote. "Dogs change your life. The bond is something that can’t be described unless you have lived it."

She also thanked three of her friends for "being his other moms and dad and taking such care of him when I was gone" as well as the teams at local animal care facilities for "giving us such amazing treatment and a few more years together." She concluded: "Hug your pups today y’all."