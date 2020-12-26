Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Share a Family Christmas Message

✖

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are the proud parents of over two dozen animals, and the couple included their furry family members in a Christmas message to fans this year. On Friday, Lambert shared a collage on Instagram featuring a photo of herself and McLoughlin wearing plaid shirts and Cowboy hats at the center, surrounded by snaps of animals including dogs, horses, cats and chickens.

"Merry Christmas from the family," the collage read, a festive holly print serving as its background. Lambert captioned the post, "Merry Christmas y’all!" signing the note with her many animals' names. "Thelma , Louise, Jessi, Bellamy, Delta, Cher, Tequila, Macaroni, Gibson, Leiani, Sophie, Titan, Ellie , Adriana, Sugar Pie & the chickens in Coop De Ville !"

Fans were previously introduced to Coop De Ville's residents on Lambert's TikTok, where she shared a pair of videos of the chickens in their bright blue coop. Almost all of them are named after a musical artist, and Lambert introduced fans to Dolly Part-Hen, Jennifer Lopez, MarHen Morris, Pearl Haggard, Chrishen Stapleton and more.

The Texas native also featured her horse Gibson in her recent music video for her single "Settling Down." "This is my horse Gibson," she wrote on a TikTok of herself and Gibson getting ready to run. "We were about to do our first run for the 'Settling Down' video. I was nervous, but he did such a good job." In her caption, she wrote that "Gibson and I had a real bonding moment during the Settling Down music video shoot."

Earlier this week, the "Bluebird" singer posted a TikTok of herself riding a horse through the woods, which she captioned, "Happy place for the holidays!!!"

This holiday is Lambert and McLoughlin's second Christmas together as a married couple and their first since McLoughlin left the NYPD. They now reside full-time on their farm outside of Nashville, though this year they traveled the country in an Airstream trailer that allowed Lambert to see new places from somewhere other than the inside of a tour bus.

The couple took a trip up the East Coast this year and Lambert said that she "would love" to take a trip up the Pacific Coast Highway. "I travel for a living but I don't see much," she told Taste of Country Nights. "So this is the way to sort of actually experience things."