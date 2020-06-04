Watch Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and More Perform for 'CMT Celebrates Our Heroes'
CMT aired its CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special on Wednesday night, bringing together some of country music's biggest stars to honor those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2-hour broadcast featured a number of live-from-home performances including performances by Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, Tim McGraw and Thomas Rhett.
In addition, Blake Shelton, Bobby Bones, Carrie Underwood, Cody Alan, Gary Sinise, Jake Owen, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Kristen Bell, Lauren Daigle, Lee Brice, Olivia Munn, Reba McEntire, Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn and Zac Brown made appearances to pay tribute to heroes in a number of categories including health care, education, business, community leaders, food industry, infrastructure, first responders, U.S. military and more. Scroll through to relive some of the night's most meaningful performances.
Miranda Lambert
Lambert shared an acoustic rendition of her current single "Bluebird," playing her pink guitar on what was dubbed her "magic porch" alongside a carousel pony.
Thomas Rhett
Rhett prefaced his black-and-white performance of his recently-released song "Be A Light" with a shoutout to his two older daughters' teachers.
Tim McGraw
McGraw chose his new single "I Called Mama" for the broadcast, and his recording was made to look like it was being broadcast at a drive-in theater, on phones, iPads and other screens.
Kane Brown
Brown closed the show with a moving performance of Ben E. King's "Stand By Me," which he delivered sitting on a stool in an empty studio.
Lady Antebellum
The trio had a message for delivery drivers before performing their new single "Champagne Night," with Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood and each member of their band performing from their respective homes.
Darius Rucker
Rucker, performing from his home in Tennessee, shared a heartfelt thank-you to frontline workers before performing a cover of Randy Travis' "Forever and Ever, Amen."
Luke Combs
Combs performed his quarantine anthem "Six Feet Apart," which he officially released last month after debuting it on Instagram Live.
Florida Georgia Line
Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley teamed with their band in an all-remote performance of "U.S. Stronger," a patriotic and unifying song from the duo's new EP.