Watch Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and More Perform for 'CMT Celebrates Our Heroes'

CMT aired its CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special on Wednesday night, bringing together some of country music's biggest stars to honor those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2-hour broadcast featured a number of live-from-home performances including performances by Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, Tim McGraw and Thomas Rhett.

In addition, Blake Shelton, Bobby Bones, Carrie Underwood, Cody Alan, Gary Sinise, Jake Owen, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Kristen Bell, Lauren Daigle, Lee Brice, Olivia Munn, Reba McEntire, Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn and Zac Brown made appearances to pay tribute to heroes in a number of categories including health care, education, business, community leaders, food industry, infrastructure, first responders, U.S. military and more. Scroll through to relive some of the night's most meaningful performances.