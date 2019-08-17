Miranda Lambert Teases Video for ‘Bluebird’ on Social Media

Miranda Lambert just released her single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” from her upcoming Wildcard album, but it seems the video for another song on the record is in the works! The Texas native released part of a colorful video for “Bluebird” on social media, making fans hopeful that the song will be an eventual single.

“If the house just keeps on winning, I got a wildcard up my sleeve…” Lambert posted, using a line from the song.

Lambert also announced this week that Wildcard, her seventh studio album, would be released on Nov. 1. The 14-track record includes a duet, “Too Pretty for Prison,” with Maren Morris. Chances are good the two will perform the song together when Morris takes her turn opening for Lambert on Lambert’s upcoming Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, especially since it was Morris who at least partially inspired Lambert to make the tour an all-female trek.

“I started naming artists and I thought, maybe it would be cool to do all girls because [Maren Morris] is inspiring me, she’s kicking a––,” Lambert told Rolling Stone. “And I love Elle King.”

Lambert is eager to give the women joining her on the road, including Caylee Hammack, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes, their own moment to shine.

“Someone has to give you that shot to be in the right place at the right time,” she said. “I know how that feels. I lived in that lost world for a long time, just trying to get seen by enough people to start making a buzz.”

Fans might be eager to hear Lambert’s new project, but the country music superstar is equally eager to share her new music with her fans.

“I always have a little bit of cheeky sarcasm in my songs and records,” Lambert told Rolling Stone. “I feel like I missed that a little bit on The Weight of These Wings. And I also needed to have fun. There were some fun moments on The Weight of These Wings, but just that whole portion of my life and art was not the funnest time. With this one I just wanted to cut loose a little bit and get back to the me that was willing to have fun with it and make fun of myself.”

Lambert has also released “Locomotive” and “Mess With My Head,” in addition to “It All Comes Out in the Wash” and “Bluebird.” To pre-order Wildcard, or download or stream any of the already-released tracks, visit Lambert’s website.

