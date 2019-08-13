Miranda Lambert Teases She Has ‘Something up Her Sleeve’ This Week

Miranda Lambert just dropped a major hint about something new coming this week, but has yet to divulge any details. The “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer teased the news on social media, along a backdrop of vinyl records, leaving many to wonder – and hope – it might be even more new music.

“I’ve got something up my sleeve for y’all this week…”

Last week, Lambert dropped a new song, “Mess With My Head,” from her upcoming new album. The song is very rock-driven, much like another song she released, “Locomotive.”

“It’s not too deep, it’s not too heavy — you don’t have to think too hard when you hear it,” she told Rolling Stone, adding that she was she wanted to sound a bit like Pink..”I wrote it and I loved it, but I wasn’t necessarily positive — could I pull it off and would it sound like me? And this one was a little different, but I love it. It’s got the rock & roll vibe that I crave.”

Lambert wrote the song with The Highwomen‘s Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick, and admits the song has more than one meaning, even for the singer.

“At first it’s like, ‘I don’t like this,’ but the whole thing is a little bit of reverse psychology, the entire song,” she explained. “Kind of going with something that you’re not sure is bad for you or not. Or maybe it was bad for you, you thought, and it ended up good for you.”

Lambert has already promised her new record will be different, in many ways, to her previous The Weight of These Wings, released in 2016, which she has already revealed in part with the songs she has shared.

“I always have a little bit of cheeky sarcasm in my songs and records,” said the Texas native. “I feel like I missed that a little bit on The Weight of These Wings. And I also needed to have fun. There were some fun moments on The Weight of These Wings, but just that whole portion of my life and art was not the funnest time. With this one I just wanted to cut loose a little bit and get back to the me that was willing to have fun with it and make fun of myself.”

