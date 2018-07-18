Miranda Lambert Teases Pistol Annies Album

Miranda Lambert might be crossing the country with Little Big Town on their co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour, but she’s still finding time to record new music with Pistol Annies. Lambert posted a picture of the trio, which in addition to Lambert includes Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, saying, “Sangin’ some songs. #staytuned #hollerannie #lonestarannie #hippieannie”

This isn’t the first time the women have hinted that they were working on a new project. After the release of the group’s sophomore Annie Up in 2013, the three focused on their own careers, but revealed on social media in May that they had reunited to focus on Pistol Annies music.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this year Lambert, whose own The Weight of These Wings album was released in 2016, said her next set of tunes might be with Pistol Annies instead of a solo album.

“Literally the other night I had a song that kind of just came out of the air to me, and I sent a verse and a chorus to the girls,” Lambert recalled to The Highway’s Storme Warren . “I sent them half a song, and within three minutes, I had a whole song. They both sent me a verse back. And I was, ‘And, we’re back.’ We’re very much in the spirit of the Annies right now.”

The Pistol Annies also joined Lambert for a couple of shows on her headlining Livin’ Like Hippies Tour in March.

Lambert had a hand in writing all of the songs on both Pistol Annies’ Hell on Hells and Annie Up album, but says that her writing has gotten much better since those records were released.

“I feel like I’m finally coming into my own as a writer, to really be where I want to be with it,” Lambert confesses to Hits Daily Double. “I think it comes with life and time. Having the first 12 years of my career being really balls-to-the-wall, work, work, work, get to the goal, get to the next goal. You reach a place where you have to slow down; you have to breathe and look.”

Presley and Monroe have both been busy with their own music since the release of Annie Up as well. Presley released her own Wrangled last year, while Monroe released Sparrow earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Instagram/pistolannies