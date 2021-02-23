Miranda Lambert Teases New Song With Elle King

✖

Miranda Lambert and Elle King are cooking up some new music together, revealing an upcoming collaboration called "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" on social media this week. After teasing the project on Monday, the two artists officially confirmed the song on Tuesday, sharing the cover art for the upcoming track, which will be released on Friday, Feb. 26.

"There’s always time for jumpin’ off the deep end," King captioned the image, while she and Lambert both encouraged fans to pre-save and pre-add the song on their streaming service of choice, which can be done here. On Monday, King posted a photo of the two from what could be the song's music video, sharing a shot of herself with light pink hair and wearing a powder blue jacket leaning against Lambert, whose blonde hair was curled atop a pale green jacket. "The whiskey goes down better when they don’t know who you are...," her caption read.

Another photo, which was shared on Lambert's Twitter page, continues the '80s theme with King in a puffy-sleeved wedding dress and holding a cigarette and a beer can, leaning against a car with balloons tied to it next to Lambert, who seemed to be her bridesmaid and was wearing a shiny pink lamé gown and rhinestone earrings with her hair teased. Lambert captioned the post simply with the eyes emoji and the hashtag #DRUNK.

King previously opened for Lambert on the Texan's Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour in late 2019, and the two won the 2020 ACM Award for Music Event of the Year along with tourmates Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack and Tenille Townes for their cover of Elvin Bishop's "Fooled Around and Fell in Love."

Lambert's last solo release was her 2019 album Wildcard, and she recently joined her good friend Luke Dick on "Polyester," which was released in December. King released her debut album, Love Stuff, in 2015, and her second, Shake the Spirit, in 2018. In July 2020, she released an EP titled In Isolation. King also previously collaborated with Dierks Bentley on Bentley's "Different for Girls."