Miranda Lambert Likely Skipping Grammys

Do not expect to see Miranda Lambert at the 60th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night, even though she is up for two awards.

This week, Lambert posted photos on Instagram from her Tennessee farm. Her most recent photo was taken while she was on horseback.

“The place I find peace and strength. My happy place. Last weekend off for awhile. Back at it next week,” she wrote Sunday.

She included the hashtags, “livin’ like hippies tour,” “farm life,” “recharged,” and “unicorn kingdom.”

On Thursday, she posted a photo from inside her shower, showing her notepad, a guitar and a glass of wine. “I sing (and write ….and drink) in the shower,” she wrote.

She also posted a beautiful photo of two of her horses Thursday. “Gypsy Vanner’s at golden hour,” she wrote.

This year, the Grammys will be held at New York’s Madison Square Garden, so unless the 34-year-old Lambert is taking her time to get on a plane, she will not be there. She was not announced as a performer.

Lambert is up for two Grammys this year. Her hit “Tin Man” was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song. Last year, her hit “Vice” was nominated for the same awards.

She does have two Grammys to go with her many country music awards. In 2010, she won Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “The House That Built Me.” In 2014, she won Best Country Album for Platinum. She also performed “Little Red Wagon” at the 2014 Grammys.

Lambert can be forgiven for taking a break, since she has two tours planned for 2018. On Feb. 1, she starts her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour with Jon Pardi. After two months on the road, she takes another break before spending July and August on the road with Little Big Town, on their co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour.

Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton. She is now dating singer-songwriter Anderson East.

“She’s unbelievably more talented than I will ever be. She’s more better-looking as well,” East said of his girlfriend of two years in a HuffPost interview. “She’s the best … She was sweet enough to have me sing on her new record.”

Photo credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS