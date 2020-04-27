Miranda Lambert Shows off Her 'Sunday's Best' With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

✖

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are quarantining together on their farm in Tennesseee along with their animals, and Lambert shared an update on life at home with fans on Instagram on Sunday, April 26. The Texas native posted a slideshow of photos starting with a shot of her standing at the stove wearing dinosaur printed pajamas, pulling the lid off of a pot of soup.

Other snaps included the couple's garden, a mini horse named Sugar Pie, McLoughlin grinning as he sat on a couch covered in dogs, a video of a chicken coop and a pup named JD lying on the kitchen floor. "Sunday’s best. What are y’all doin?" Lambert asked fans in her caption before breaking down her and McLoughlin's Sunday. "T-Rex sweats ( my fav but of course the matching shirt has a red wine stain ). Vegetable Soup. Garden of Eatin’. Sugar Pie the mini horse. Brendan laughing at the number of dogs we have tryna find somewhere to sit. Coop De Ville in full swing. JD in the way, in the kitchen. Always."

Lambert previously gave fans a look at life on the farm on March 27 when she shared another slideshow featuring herself, her husband and a number of their furry friends. She accompanied the photos with a candid caption reflecting on the coronavirus pandemic, sharing that being off the road for so long is an incredibly unusual situation for her.

"I haven’t really known what to say on social media during all this. I’m not great at socials anyway and a time like this makes it that much more difficult for me to figure out how to be," she wrote. "Tuesday of this week is when I finally realized I could unpack. For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home. Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though , like all of us, my anxiety about the sate of the world right now is still through the roof." The "Bluebird" singer also shared a few things she'd been doing in her downtime including projects around the farm, virtual happy hours, cooking, working out and spending time with her husband and animals. "Sending light to all the first responders and health care workers," she concluded. "Stay home. Call home"