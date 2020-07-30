Miranda Lambert Sent Maren Morris the Most Fashionable Gift for Baby Hayes

✖

Maren Morris's son Hayes is looking even more adorable than normal, thanks to a gift from Miranda Lambert. On Wednesday, Morris showed off a pair of Daniel Diamond denim jackets Lambert had gifted her and her son, Hayes' a tiny fringed number that read "Hayes" on the back in gold stitching and Morris' a matching jacket that read "Maren" in silver.

The new mom posted a photo of her husband, Ryan Hurd, holding up Hayes to better show off his new jacket as well as a snap of the two jackets lying next to each other. "Thank you for this amazing gift [Miranda Lambert]," she tweeted before congratulating Lambert on her No. 1 for "Bluebird." "Love you so much and am so proud of you for having the number 1 this week."

Thank you for this amazing gift @mirandalambert . Love you so much and am so proud of you for having the number 1 this week. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼✨ pic.twitter.com/bANNYxzEyM — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 29, 2020

"Blue jean baby," Morris added on Instagram. "Thank you [Miranda Lambert] for this sparkly number." On her Instagram Story, the Texas native posted the shot of the two jackets next to each other, dubbing hers "LA lady" and her son's "Blue jean baby," quoting from Elton John's song "Tiny Dancer." "Oh my god. Okay. [Miranda] you give the best gifts," she wrote.

Morris' photo of Hayes only showed the 4-month-old from the back, as his mom recently revealed that she has decided to stop sharing photos of her son's face on social media. "I don't think I'm gonna show his face in photos on social media anymore," she said during a recent appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live. "I'm gonna be a little more private about him. It's been so fun sharing photos of him, but I feel like... you know, I can take someone saying my music sucks or I'm ruining country music, but for some reason, the mother card, I can't emotionally handle right now. So I was like, 'I'm just gonna protect myself and him from it.'"

The 30-year-old also shared a message for mom-shamers, whose criticism of her after a recent photo of Hayes led to her decision. "I would just have to say to anyone that is a mother who is shaming another mother, it obviously, I think comes from a deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you have to criticize someone else that's especially brand new at this," Morris pointed out. "We all feel like we suck in the beginning anyways."