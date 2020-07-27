Maren Morris Explains Why She Will No Longer Share Her Son's Face on Social Media

✖

Maren Morris recently deleted the majority of photos and videos of her infant son, Hayes, from her social media, and the Texas native opened up about her decision to do so during an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live last week, explaining that mom-shaming just isn't okay with her.

"I don't think I'm gonna show his face in photos on social media anymore," she told host Andy Cohen. "I'm gonna be a little more private about him. It's been so fun sharing photos of him, but I feel like... you know, I can take someone saying my music sucks or I'm ruining country music, but for some reason, the mother card, I can't emotionally handle right now. So I was like, 'I'm just gonna protect myself and him from it.'"

View this post on Instagram Motor-floatin’. ⛳️✨ A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Jun 30, 2020 at 9:41am PDT

The 30-year-old shared the explanation in response to a fan who asked how Morris reacted to the mom-shaming that happened after Morris shared a photo of herself sitting on a float at the edge of a lake with Hayes in her lap in June. "I will say, he was completely safe," she said. "We were tied to a dock, I was in a foot of water on a float."

She also had a message for mom-shamers who feel the need to criticize other women. "I would just have to say to anyone that is a mother who is shaming another mother, it obviously, I think comes from a deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you have to criticize someone else that's especially brand new at this," Morris pointed out. "We all feel like we suck in the beginning anyways."

After Morris posted her lakeside photo with Hayes, she received a number of critical comments that prompted her husband, Ryan Hurd, to defend her on Twitter. "I’d just like to say, my wife usually doesn’t need me to defend her, but she’s a great mom, and my kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture," he tweeted on July 2. "Hayes has 2 coast guard approved life jackets that he wears. Also, sometimes moms have a drink, and homegirl earned it," Hurd continued, following up with, "Later, nerds."

Morris wrote to fellow country singer Mickey Guyton that she and Hurd were already thinking about posting less of their son, tweeting, "We talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he’s a little bit older, but the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand."