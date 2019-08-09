Miranda Lambert Releases Rock and Roll-Inspired Track ‘Mess With My Head’

Miranda Lambert is gearing up for the release of her new as-yet-untitled album by sharing a series of songs from the project, with the latest being “Mess With My Head,” which was released on Friday, Aug. 9.

Lambert wrote the slow-rolling rock and roll-inspired track with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby and the song is produced by Jay Joyce.

“It’s not too deep, it’s not too heavy — you don’t have to think too hard when you hear it,” she told Rolling Stone, comparing her new sound to singer Pink. “I wrote it and I loved it, but I wasn’t necessarily positive — could I pull it off and would it sound like me? And this one was a little different, but I love it. It’s got the rock & roll vibe that I crave.”

The song describes a seemingly toxic relationship, with Lambert admitting that she lets the other person mess with her head after they interrupted her solitude and started treating her “mind like a hotel room.”

“At first it’s like, ‘I don’t like this,’ but the whole thing is a little bit of reverse psychology, the entire song,” she explained. “Kind of going with something that you’re not sure is bad for you or not. Or maybe it was bad for you, you thought, and it ended up good for you.”

“[Mess With My Head] is a departure from anything I’ve done,” the Texas native added in a tweet after the song’s release. “It has a real rock edge. Part of it comes from my cowriters, [Luke Dick] & [Natalie Hemby], and part of it comes from spending time in NYC. Being there has put a new energy into my music/writing.”

Lambert currently splits her time between Nashville and New York City with husband Brendan McLoughlin and has said that the Big Apple heavily inspired her new music, which she made sure was a conscious departure from her last album, The Weight of These Wings.

“I always have a little bit of cheeky sarcasm in my songs and records,” she said. “I feel like I missed that a little bit on The Weight of These Wings. And I also needed to have fun. There were some fun moments on The Weight of These Wings, but just that whole portion of my life and art was not the funnest time. With this one I just wanted to cut loose a little bit and get back to the me that was willing to have fun with it and make fun of myself.”

