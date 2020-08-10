Miranda Lambert Reveals Her Next Road Trip Destination

✖

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin recently took a trip up the East Coast to visit their family in New York, and the country star revealed the destination she'd like to explore next during a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights. "We want to do the whole California coast thing," she said, adding that she has a few work commitments in September.

"After that, maybe," Lambert said. "You gotta have time to do that, but that's what we have right now is time." The 36-year-old added that she "would love" to take a trip up the Pacific Coast Highway. "I've never gotten to do it... I travel for a living but I don't see much," she admitted. "So this is the way to sort of actually experience things."

Earlier this year, Lambert and McLoughlin purchased a 2020 Airstream Globe Trotter, which they dubbed "The Sheriff," quickly embarking on their maiden voyage to the Big Apple. "I wish I was more 'wherever the road takes us,' but I'm a glamper," the "Bluebird" singer shared. "I want to plug in and have my water pressure." Because of that, she and her husband "sat down one day" and "routed out" their first trip up the coast.

"We went through Pigeon Forge, up through Virginia, which is so beautiful, and stopped in Pennsylvania at a really cool KOA in Hershey," Lambert recalled, "and then we went on to see family and my stepson and camped our way back down but went a different route." The Texas native shared updates on her trip with fans on Instagram, sharing several photos and videos of her husband manning the grill at various camping sites. Along with cooking, Lambert shared that her husband is also a fan of cleaning, something she has come to appreciate during quarantine.

"He loves to clean, and I knew that, but it has really come in handy," she said. "We're home and that's what we do just like everybody else. The whole routine: make a meal, clean it up, make a meal, clean it up. We've had fun." After meeting in November 2018, Lambert and McLoughlin married in January 2019 and are going strong, according to Lambert. "We are pretty much newlyweds since we’ve only been married a year and a half," she said, "and we’ve already survived a pandemic so I think we’re golden."