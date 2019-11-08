Miranda Lambert Reveals the Best Advice Her Mother Gave Her: ‘Know Who You Are’

When Miranda Lambert was growing up in Lindale, Texas, she had no idea the words her mother, Beverly, instilled in her as a child would become the catalyst for her superstar career. The singer is now often asked for advice from other aspiring artists, which she gladly gives, all thanks to her supportive mother.

“People ask me, ‘What’s your best advice for new artists?’” Lambert said in an interview with CMT‘s Cody Alan. I say, “Know who you are and stick with it.’ That’s my mom’s advice to me from day one. You know, people can really see through something that is not authentic. I’ve had opportunities if I wanted to float off into fame world or Hollywood land, but I just found it uncomfortable.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Indeed, Lambert’s fame likely could have opened plenty of other doors for her outside of country music, but those opportunities would have come at a price Lambert wasn’t willing to pay.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do is sing country music and write songs, and that’s still all I want to do. . . maybe ride some ponies here and there and save some dogs, but other than that, it’s pretty simple,” Lambert acknowledged. “That’s just who I am at the core, and I don’t think anything can change that.”

In fact, if Lambert had tried to use her popularity to open other doors, she doubts she would be where she is today.

“I think that the only way that I have a career is being who I am,” Lambert said. “I truly do.”

Lambert just released her seventh studio album, Wildcard, which shows just how honest and authentic Lambert can be.

“There’s a common theme in this record and it’s like ‘When something gets bad, you can get out of it and move forward and be better,’” Lambert told Entertainment Weekly. “Feeling it in the moment is okay too, just taking it in and saying ‘I’m gonna learn from this, next.’ I’ve done that. At 35 so far, I’ve lived a lot of life and I’ve written it all down.”

Lambert is nominated for one CMA Award, for Female Vocalist of the Year, and will also perform her single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” during the live broadcast. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer