Miranda Lambert Is Relying on ‘Virtual Happy Hours’ During Quarantine

Like many of us, Miranda Lambert isn't currently able to see her friends and family in person due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is why the country star is taking things virtual. Over the weekend, Lambert shared an Instagram post reflecting on how she's been handling the coronavirus pandemic, sharing a photo of herself on her farm, sitting in the bed of her truck with one of her pups and holding a glass of wine.

"After being off of the road hangin at my farm in TN, and being still, I have come to realize just how important connection with home is," she wrote. "I have relied on virtual happy hours and calls to family and friends so much. Getting care packages from Mom has been a highlight!" Lambert also explained that her childhood has given her a number of things to do during quarantine including driving her truck, Tammy. "My roots growing up in Texas taught me a lot of things I'm using now more than ever," the singer shared. "Drive an old truck ( Tammy pictured is my prize possession since I was 17 years old, a red 55 step side, 3 on the tree. ) Grow something. Create something. Spend time with animals. Cook. Fish. Tell people you love them."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Apr 11, 2020 at 6:25pm PDT

Lambert concluded her post by promoting her family's business Red 55 Winery, which describes itself as the "signature red wine of Miranda Lambert." "All of those things are what make up our family and the Lambert family business @red55winery," the Texas native shared, explaining that while she's away from her Mom, Dad and brother, Luke, the family celebrated Easter with a virtual toast. "We cant spend this Easter together but we can have a toast even though we are 100's of miles from each other. Luke, Mom, Dad and I and the whole team are very thankful to everyone for supporting @thepinkpistol and @red55winery."

The 35-year-old previously discussed the coronavirus pandemic in a post on March 27, sharing a photo of a care package from Red 55 along with snaps of herself and husband Brendan McLoughlin with a few of their many animals. "Tuesday of this week is when I finally realized I could unpack," she began. "For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home. Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though , like all of us, my anxiety about the state of the world right now is still through the roof."

Lambert shared that she and her husband have been cooking, cleaning, working out, spending time with their animals and "being together quietly." "Well besides the country music constantly coming through the speakers," she joked, adding that she's also been writing songs. "Sending light to all the first responders and health care workers," she concluded. "Stay home. Call home."