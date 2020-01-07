Miranda Lambert Praises Friend Julia as ‘One of the Hardest Working People I Know’ on Social Media

One of Miranda Lambert‘s friends just happens to also work for her, and does a really, really good job. Lambert shared a photo of her friend, Julia, at work on Lambert’s property, praising the young woman for how hard, and how well, she does her job, day in and day out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jan 6, 2020 at 1:27pm PST

“This is my friend Julia,” Lambert posted on social media. “She takes care of all my fur babies every day and her own 1 year old sweet baby boy Waylon. She was helping me and [Ashley Monroe] tack up our horses for a trail ride yesterday and she just looked so dang cute (in her Idyllwind sweater ) I had to snap these. She is one of the hardest working people I know and I’m so thankful to have her.

“When I asked her if I could post these she said ‘Sure, how did we fit so much magic in one picture? Unicorns and rainbows?’” she continued. “And I replied, ‘You.’ She is the magic. She represents everything [Idyllwind] stands for. Strong. Beautiful. Kind. A bad a––. Let’s not forget to celebrate and inspire each other this year and every year!”

Lambert is likely enjoying her time at home before she kicks off her Wildcard Tour, with Cody Johnson and LANCO serving as her opening acts. The “Bluebird” singer spent her final weekend at home by eating in, with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, making them dinner, sans a shirt.

“This is our last Friday night off for a bit!” Lambert captioned the video. “Starting rehearsals for the Wildcard tour with [Cody Johnson and LANCO]. Kicking off on 1/16 in Tupelo MS! See y’all out there! House husband shirtless promo volume 4. … (P.S. who looks like this after holidays in Texas? We ate a $hit ton of Tex Mex. [What the hell]?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jan 3, 2020 at 3:31pm PST

The Texas native, who just wrapped up her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour in November, is eager to join her two opening acts on the road.

“I am excited because this whole tour was all females, and the next tour is all guys,” Lambert told CMT. “Gotta keep it interesting.”

Lambert’s Wildcard Tour begins in Tupelo, Mississippi, and will wrap up on May 6 in Ottawa, Canada. Find tour dates by visiting her website.

